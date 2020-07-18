Body of man reported missing pulled from Louisiana lake

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities on Saturday recovered from a Louisiana lake the body of a man who had been reported missing. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old William Segrave left home Thursday afternoon in his 28-foot shrimp boat. The sheriff’s office says he was reported missing Friday after family members found his empty boat still in gear near the foot of the Highway 11 bridge. Authorities found his body about noon. The sheriff’s office says the parish coroner will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death and positive identification.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.