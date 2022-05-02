NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A body was found in the Mississippi River near the New Orleans Bywater area, NOPD confirmed on Monday morning.

WGNO responded to Crescent City Park where crews from NOPD and Harbor Police were onsite.

Just before 8:30, police were called to the area after the body was discovered in the water. It is unclear who made the discovery.

A family member confirmed the body to be that of 15-year-old Kevin Poole, a 15-year-old boy who fell in the water near Algiers Point on Saturday, April 23.

Two other children, sisters 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and 8-year-old Ally Berry-Wilson, also fell into the water that day. Their bodies have not since been recovered.

An NOPD officer says the department was not immediately able to officially identify the body due to swelling from waterlogging.

