Body found near Forsythe boat dock on Monday morning

MONROE, La. — A body was found near the Forsythe boat dock in Monroe on Monday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the body of a man was discovered around 11 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020, by children who were biking along the bike trails.

The body has since been recovered from the Ouachita River and turned over to the coroners office.

At this time, the identity of the man has not been confirmed and police do not suspect foul play in the case.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

