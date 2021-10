JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an abandoned building Monday morning.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the body was found around 9:00 a.m. inside a building on Highway 80. He said the man’s body was decomposed and found with a rope tied around his arm. A syringe was also nearby, according to Brown.

Jackson police have not provided any additional information at this time.