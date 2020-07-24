Bodies still in New Orleans hotel construction wreckage

FILE – New Orleans Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell delivers an update to media for the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse site, seen in the background, in New Orleans, Monday, July 20, 2020. Contractors have not been able to recover either of two remaining bodies from the wreckage of a hotel that partly collapsed during construction last year, and they don’t know when they’ll be able to do so, New Orleans officials said Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say contractors have not been able to recover either of two remaining bodies from the wreckage of a hotel that partly collapsed during construction last year. Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell says they also haven’t been able to tell him when the first body might be recovered. He says he’s been told that the biggest problem is that contractors haven’t been able to obtain a robot needed to remove debris dangling from what were being built as the Hard Rock Hotel’s top floors. McConnell said Monday that contractors hoped to have the first body out by the end of this week.

