Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day weekend

MONROE, La. (08/30/2019)– Labor day weekend is the last chance to enjoy a lake day before going back to fall routines, which means most lakes in the state will be packed with eager vacationers. That’s why it’s important to keep these few safety tips in mind to make sure your 3 day weekend is smooth sailing.

Lieutenant Wayne Parker with Wildlife and Fisheries said alcohol is one of the main contributors for boating accidents in the state of Louisiana, that’s why it’s important to have a sober driver.

“We want to remind all of the operators that if they’ve had any alcohol, a DWI on the water is the same as it would be on the highway,” Parker said.

Officials remind owners driving a motorized vehicle such as a jet ski–under the influence carry the same punishment as being in a vehicle on the roadway.

“The penalties are the same, but the effects on water are much greater than it would be in a vehicle or at home if you are consuming the same amount of alcohol,” Parker said. “The effects of the wind, the vibrations,and the sun are going to magnify when you are in a boating environment. “

It is also important to make sure to have enough life jackets for every passenger even if you don’t think you are going to use them.

“Most of the accidents in the state of Louisiana are just simply from falls overboard from persons not wearing their life jacket, their PFD, so if your swimming abilities are in question you definitely need to have a PFD on,” Parker said. “If you have juveniles in the boat, they need to have one on.”

Officials say to always keep an eye out for jet ski riders, kayakers, and swimmers.

“You just need to be aware as an operator, what may be around the curve, if you’re blinded by the sun, just be aware that there may be swimmers or kayakers or other people that aren’t in a motorized vessel that are enjoying the waterways this weekend as well,” Parker said.

It’s also important to remember teens driving watercrafts under the age of 16 without parent supervision is not only dangerous, but illegal.