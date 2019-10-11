Boating accident in Morehouse Parish leaves one man dead

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a fatal boating accident.

According to police, the accident happened just after noon on Horseshoe Lake.

Police say a woman and her brother were fishing when he fell out of the boat and into the water.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on scene. The woman has no reported injuries.

The victim has not been identified at this time and the investigation has been turned over to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

