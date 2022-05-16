BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana highlights the month of May as Arthritis Awareness Month. The disease affects over a million adults and about 5,000 children in Louisiana. Blue Cross and Blue Shield is sponsoring a 2022 Walk to Cure Arthritis (WTCA) on Saturday, May 21 to raise awareness and funding for the research and treatment for the disease.

Arthritis is amongst the most widespread of health conditions in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is not a singular disease, but one that has many types which cause pain, aching, and swelling of the joints. One out of four American adults are affected by arthritis. almost 300,000 children across the nation have juvenile arthritis. The effectiveness of existing treatment for both children and adults can vary, but they’re improving as researchers continue to study prevention, treatment and possible cures.

Blue Cross employee, Robin Mayhall was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 21. She says, “Right now there’s no cure for rheumatoid arthritis, but I am always hopeful for the future. I want to see the day when people newly diagnosed with this devastating disease can be cured rather than living out their lives in pain and disability.”

Mayhall will be this year’s adult honoree for the Baton Rouge WTCA, noticing her 30 plus years of battling arthritis. Makaylah Ledet, age five, will be the youth honoree. The pre-walk activities will be held in and around the C.B. Pennington Jr. Conference Center, at building G of the complex at 6400 Perkins Road. The walk route will be around the lake ranging from one to three miles, beginning at 10 am.

If you have been diagnosed with arthritis, Blue Cross’ care team is here to support you on the journey to optimal health. Health coaches will be available to give you personalized information, guidance, and encouragement. Visit www.bcbsla.com/stronger to learn more about available services.