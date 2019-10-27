Blue candy buckets have a meaning this Halloween as it brings awareness to Autism

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (10/27/19)– In just four days, hundreds of trick or treaters will be knocking on doors asking for candy, but some parents want to remind the community this holiday is for everyone.



With every great Halloween costume comes the best accessories.

And this Halloween, some kids will be ditching the orange candy buckets to carry these blue ones instead….bringing awareness to autism.



“If they are carrying that blue bucket, it’s just kind of that awareness that maybe they are wanting to do things that other kids are doing that they can’t communicate those needs and wants to you,” said Dawn Stanfield, Child has Autism/ Autism Advocate.



This initiative is to remind the community that not everybody who comes to your door this Halloween is your typical child or adult.



“We don’t want to necessarily change our kids, we just want them to be kids, we want them to be accepted for what they like,” said Stanfield.



The blue candy buckets will be a visual reminder that individuals with autism come in all different types and ages, meaning they’re never to old to trick or treat.



“Instead of having that pre-judge of “Oh their too old to come trick or treating” just be understanding that they found something that they like to do,” said Stanfield.



Parents of kids with autism are asking the community to come together and create a judge free community, so their kids don’t have to worry about explaining themselves while on the hunt for the best treats.



“There are so many other disabilities out there and there are so many other things out there, just be considerate of these kids and young adults as they come to your doors this next week,” said Stanfield.



While being on the lookout for those stylish blue buckets, it’s a good reminder that Halloween is an all inclusive holiday.

In addition, the blue candy buckets allow parents to advocate for their kids as people in the community may ask the meaning behind them.