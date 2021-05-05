‘Blue at the Zoo’ canceled due to negative community feedback

NEW ORLEANS — Despite its intent to “promote and foster positive interactive experiences” with the NOPD, the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation and Audubon Nature Institute has canceled Blue at the Zoo.

The event was originally scheduled for May 12.

According to a media release announcing the cancelation, the Audubon Nature Institute received feedback regarding the event from members of the community and from persons outside of the community, who feel this event could be ‘unintentionally divisive rather than inclusive.’

The Audubon Nature Institute released the following statement, saying they will continue to work with the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation to find ways to support the NOPD:

“The Audubon Nature Institute understands and appreciates that the issue of ethical policing is at the forefront of our nation and our local community and that NOPD is a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement reform. Audubon stands firm in its support for holding law enforcement accountable for any and all unethical and unlawful behavior. Audubon also supports efforts that promote healing between law enforcement and the community.”