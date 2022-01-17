Blood Drive continues due to blood shortage in our area

News

by: , Vallery Maravi

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A critical need for blood in our area continues. The Lifeshare Blood Center will host another blood drive on Tuesday, January 18th, and it will be held at Glenwood Medical Mall and at St. Francis Community Health Center. 

The goal is to collect  200 units of blood to help major hospitals get out of this critical moment of need.  

Blood will be collected on January 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you can’t make it, there are more times and dates you can donate. 

Just head to the website at www.lifeshare.org for more information. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories