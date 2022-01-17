Blood Drive continues due to blood shortage in our area

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A critical need for blood in our area continues. The Lifeshare Blood Center will host another blood drive on Tuesday, January 18th, and it will be held at Glenwood Medical Mall and at St. Francis Community Health Center.

The goal is to collect 200 units of blood to help major hospitals get out of this critical moment of need.

Blood will be collected on January 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you can’t make it, there are more times and dates you can donate.

Just head to the website at www.lifeshare.org for more information.