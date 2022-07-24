WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Blake Wheelis State Farm will be hosting a blood drive in honor of seven-month-old Everley Moore. Everley’s mom is an employee of State Farm, and her goal is to have at least 35 people donate to the blood drive.

The blood drive will take place in West Monroe at 713 Trenton Street. Donations will begin at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Everley and her mom are both West Monroe residents. Everley was born at 27 weeks while her mother had COVID-19, which caused her to go into labor that the doctors could not stop. Everley had to stay in the NICU, have a blood transfusion, and was released to go home on January 31.

On March 1, Everley was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport due to complications from coranoa (not coronavirus) and rhinovirus. She was 100% on ventilation and stayed at the hospital for 17 days.

Everley was home for less than a week before she was sent to a hospital in Baton Rouge due to breathing problems. She was incubated during her time there and received another blood transfusion and had laryngotracheoplathy surgery on April 7.

Once again, Everley experienced breathing problems, which led to a small procedure where she was incubated and had to use a tube.

Everley was able to recover and has now been at home and healthy since May 6.

