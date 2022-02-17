BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A Black-owned spa is opening during Black History Month and is asking clients to “get naked.”

NAKED Wax Bar will have a ribbon-cutting celebration on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

“We are so excited to introduce new elements of wellness to our community. Self-care is so important and being able to have the opportunity to bring this awareness to our community will hopefully inspire them to invest in the longevity and sustainability of their overall health,” said spa owner and New Orleans native, Brittany McKenzie Nguyen.

The spa does hair removal, v-steams, and has added a bathhouse that contains an infrared sauna, aromatherapy steam room, a salt room, and a pure oxygen room.

Nguyen says that “Get Naked” means being exposed and developing awareness of what one is needing physically, mentally, and spiritually.

The spa’s opening celebration will be at 2834 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Suite D-10.