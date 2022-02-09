MONROE, La (KTVE, KARD)– In honor of Black History Month, the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Museum welcomes a new exhibit this week. The Black Inventors and Scientists traveling exhibit will be up for viewing February 8-12.

The traveling exhibit is a great way to learn about the impactful contributions of black inventors and scientists who have created everything from gas mask to potato chips.













Admission is $5 for adults who are 18 and over and $3 for students and senior citizens. School groups are welcome to attend.The exhibit will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.