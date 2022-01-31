VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD)- Residents of Vicksburg will soon again be seeing Bird Scooters rolling around the downtown district.

“The bird company contacted us and said they were interested in coming into this market. They said they have been in 350 cities across the united states and they seem like a credible company and its no risk to us and its good for tourism so we said lets go”, said Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs Jr.

On Tuesday January 25th, the board of mayor and alderman voted on and approved an agreement with Bird Co. Bird Co. is a Los Angeles-based electric vehicle company that was founded in 2017. The company leases out electric scooters and bicycles through a mobile phone app.

“Its a great enhancement for tourism particularly for the younger generation and it creates a better awareness of our downtown area”, said Flaggs Jr.

The city of Vicksburg initially passed a bill in 2020 allowing the use of motorized scooters but had to shut down due to covid-19. Bird Co. uses a mobile app to help riders locate scooters and use them, riders are charged by the minute through the app.

“Its pretty much for younger generation people ages 18-25. We feel good about the tourism market and its stronger now than ever. I think its a win win for the city of Vicksburg, for the Bird Company and for the state”, said Mayor Flaggs Jr.

According to Mayor Flaggs Jr. the city hopes to have the scooters back in the downtown district by the end of the winter months.