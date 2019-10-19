Biedenharn Museum talks about history of the first bottled Coke at “Coke Celebration Day”

MONROE, LA (10/19/19)– Back in 1894 Joseph Biedenharn bottled the first Coca-Cola soft drink. Today, the Biedenharn Museum honored that monumental day with their fifth annual Coke Celebration Day.



From a coke geysers, to vintage coke cars on display, to kids having their first coke float there were a lot of activities to indulge in. This event allows the museum to not only give back to the community, but also remember the history of the Coke.



“Kids and adults, as we go through we talk about the bottling of the coke, we talk about how the coke bottle has changed, it’s nostalgic for adults and it’s sometimes something new for children,” said Ralph Calhoun, Executive Director at the Biedenharn Museum.



If you missed this celebration, there are more community events coming up at the museum. On October 28th, they are having a scarecrow event and in December there will be many Christmas activities.