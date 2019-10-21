Bid for Monroe Regional Airport runway extension project up for approval

MONROE, LA (10/21/19) The Monroe Regional Airport will be able to soar to new heights in the coming years as their secondary runway gets ready for some significant expansion.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Aviation Division has approximately 11.5 million dollars in total funds to extend the airport’s secondary runway the project is now in the hands of the Monroe City Council.

“We’re asking the council to adopt the resolution of approving the bid of Merrick Construction for just over 8.5 million dollars to complete Phase 3 of our runway extension project” says Mayor Jamie Mayo of Monroe.

The secondary runway is only 5,000 feet long… something that has been causing safety and travel issues.

“They can only carry about 2/3 payload on a jet aircraft and so that’s where delta, united and american have issues by not being able to take off with a full payload” says Tom Janway, Director of Monroe Public Works.

The extension will bring the runway to 6300 feet… allowing airlines to take off with full payloads, meaning more can fly.

Once the project starts it will take roughly a year to complete. With the project starting around the holidays travelers may be worried about impacts to flights.

Monroe regional is going to do everything in their power to minimize impacts to travelers while the runway is being extended.

“We don’t have any scheduled flights between 10 o’clock at night to about 5:30 in the morning, so a lot of that work can be completed during that time” says Janway.