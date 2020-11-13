Bicyclist Killed in Jackson Parish Crash

Quitman – Authorities with LSP Troop F are investigating a crash on US HWY 167 which claimed the life of a Ruston man on Nov. 11, 2020.

According to officials, the initial investigation revealed 29-year-old Zachary Harris was riding his bicycle northbound along the should of HWY 167 when, for reasons which are still under investigation, Harris entered the travel lane and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Investigators say Harris was ejected from the bicycle and sustained life threatening injuries. He was then transported to a local hospital via airlift where he was later pronounced dead after succuming to his injuries on Nov. 12, 2020.

Officials say they have taken toxicology samples and submit them for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

We will update this article as we receive new information.