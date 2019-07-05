Beto O’Rourke to Deliver Keynote Remarks at ESSENCE Festival

(7/5/19) NEW ORLEANS, La. (Press Release) — Beto O’Rourke will attend the 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, the largest annual gathering of black women in the nation. This year’s festival is expected to attract more than 500,000 attendees.

On Saturday afternoon, Beto will deliver remarks from the ESSENCE Power Stage and participate in a question-and-answer session led by Rev. Al Sharpton, ESSENCE CEO Michelle Ebanks, and ESSENCE Ventures Founder and Chair Richelieu Dennis. The conversation will be aired on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton.



Prior to the festival, Beto will join an environmental justice roundtable with local residents and advocates hosted by Chuck Morse, Executive Director of Thrive New Orleans. Thrive New Orleans, a key partner in the local environmental movement, is a local nonprofit that provides affordable housing and job and business training to the New Orleans community.

