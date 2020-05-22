Berwick Police: Pregnant woman strangled, suspect in custody

A Berwick man is accused of strangling a pregnant woman. Berwick Police say Timothy Tindell, 46, is charged with domestic abuse battery (strangulation – pregnant victim).

Berwick Police Lt. Ricky Dinger says officers were called to a home for a domestic disturbance, where the victim and the suspect lived, in the 200 block of California Street shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Dinger says the woman was found bleeding from her nose, and had marks on her face. He says her shirt was torn, and there was redness around her neck. Tindell had already left the scene, but was found hiding at a home on First Street a short time later.

Tindell is in the Berwick Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.