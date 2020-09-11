Berrys announce the establishment of the ULM Opportunity Fund

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The new president of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Dr. Ronald Berry, will announce the establishment of the ULM Opportunity Fund. The money will be administered through ULM Foundation.

Photo of ULM President Dr. Ronald and First Lady Dr. Christine Berry

Courtesy: The University of Louisiana at Monroe

The Opportunity Fund is designed with limited conditions, the fund will assist students, faculty and staff in many ways, from emergency circumstances to special projects.

“It will be a flexible fund to support a wide variety of activities. We want to remove obstacles for people pursuing life changing opportunities,” said President Berry.

Examples of potential funding include:

Programs that improve diversity, equity and inclusion

Tuition assistance and support for staff or faculty members pursuing graduate work or academic career advancement

Development of leadership programs for faculty, staff and students

The Berrys started the fund with a personal commitment of $100,000, with the original goal of matching that amount through alumni, community, and business support.

When President Berry came to his office last Tuesday, there was a check for $100,000 on his desk with a note stating, “I hope this donation helps get your Presidency started in the right direction.”

“This very generous and thoughtful gift allowed us to reach our goal before the fund was even announced,” said President Berry. “So, we decided to reach even higher and quadruple the amount to a new goal of $400,000.”

President Berry will offcially announce the new fund on Monday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. at The Terrace on the 7th floor of the ULM Library. The event will also be streamed live on the ULM YouTube Channel.