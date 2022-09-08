WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 167 north of LA Hwy 545.

This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar. He was wearing a DOT-approved helmet.

It is still under investigation as to why the motorcycle exited the roadway but, as a result, Ferrar was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash.

Earlier today, Troop F was notified that Ferrar had succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is not a factor; however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

In 2022, Troop F investigated 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 23 fatalities.

This crash remains under investigation.