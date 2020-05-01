BEHIND THE SCENES: Learn about the different types of primates at the zoo

MONROE, LA (5/1/20)– While COVID-19 continues to keep the zoo closed, that’s not stopping the primates from monkeying around and having some fun. NBC 10/ FOX 14 went behind the scenes at the zoo and talked with zoo officials about some monkeys, apes, and lemurs for those kids who are stuck at home.

These monkey’s are just hangin’ around, but if you look closely some hang with their hands, while others hang with their tails. This trait alone can help identify where the monkey is from. The Spider Monkey has a prehensile tail, which means they can use the tail like a fifth hand.

“So if you ever see a monkey hanging in the tree by it’s tail, you can look really smart and say that monkey is from South America,” said Joe Clawson, Director/ Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

However, for other monkeys across the world, their tail is used for something different.

“Monkeys from Asia, Europe, and Africa have tails that are more like a cat’s tail. It just hangs there and they use it to balance,” said Clawson.

While all monkeys have tails, the Siamang Gibbon doesn’t have a tail…making it a lesser Ape.

The Siamang is monogamous, meaning they only have one mate and the husband’s job is to teach the young.

“The father Siamang actually takes the children from the mother during the day to show them how to forge and what danger is out in the jungles,” said Jeanne Baumann, Zoo Keeper.

The Siamang Gibbon uses territorial calls throughout the day. Their calls can be used by 20 to 27 different vocals.

“They have a sack here [the throat] that fills with air to send that out to let everybody else know,” said Baumann.

While the male Siamang Gibbon helps fend for it’s family, in the Lemur world the roles are reversed.



“The women rule the world in the lemur world. The women do everything, they hunt, they take care of the babies, they take care of food for everyone, and they defend their territory. The men just sit back and let it all happen,” said Kristen Beedle, Zoo Keeper.

The zoo has Ring-tailed Lemurs and a Brown Lemur, all which can be found in Madagascar.

However, for many, the lemur is more than just an animal. The word “Lemur” is actually Latin for “Spirits of the Night”

You can tune in next Friday as NBC 10/FOX 14 will go back behind the scenes and bring more educational fun to those kids who are stuck at home.