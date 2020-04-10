BEHIND THE SCENES: A day in the life of a Monroe zookeeper

MONROE, LA (4/10/20)– Joe Clawson, the Director at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, says being a zookeeper is a fun career. However, the job requires lots of work and getting dirty. While it requires a lot of responsibility, they took a commitment to take care of the animal’s needs and keep them comfortable.

“A zookeeper spends about 80 percent of his day cleaning up after the animals and only gets to spend about 20 percent of his day feeding the animals,” said Joe Clawson.

Taking care of zoo animals is like taking care of your pet at home, just on a bigger scale. Clawson says one of the most important tasks is making sure the habitat is cleaned every day and free of bugs. They started in the cow’s pin by racking up the feces and any hay that was on the ground.

Next, animals need to be fed a healthy diet.

“Their primary diet is hay. They get access to hay 24/7 a day. Then we give them a grain supplement, which is a prepared diet that has vitamins and a little bit of protein that they might have missed in the hay,” said Clawson.

Clawson says animals rely on their owners to give them a routine to follow and it can make the animal more well behaved. This horse wasn’t stressed as we handled him because he expected the walk to happen.

“They get different kinds of food, you take them on a walk, all of those are daily occurrences so that the animals stay engaged and entertained,” said Clawson.

Those who visit these animals at the zoo are part of their routine. Joe says they miss interacting with visitors.

“Thats because part of their day is to interact with people. They have a choice. These animals can either come to the fence and interact or they can move to the corner and avoid you,” said Clawson.

If being a zookeeper is something you want to do in the future, you can practice by following these steps at home with your pet. Joe Clawson also says that the animals interact better when they are treated well. Zookeepers say the animals at Louisiana Purchase Zoo are always well taken care of.