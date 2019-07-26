Beekman Water System issues limited boil advisory due to repairs

LASALLE PARISH, La. — The Beekman Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for a portion of their customers due to a system main being repaired.

The advisory affects all customers on the following roads:

Tram Road

Stevenson Road

Whitney Road

Wheeler Road

If you are affected by this advisory, please remember to boil your water for one full minute before use.

The advisory will remain in effect until samples are deemed safe to use by the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory.