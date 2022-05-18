WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Debbie has been serving up frozen snowballs and sweets in town for years. Her sweet treats include four flavors of ice cream (Peach, Strawberry, Chocolate and Vanilla), and thirty-six different shakes.

Debbie’s Snowballs & Ice Cream has been owned and operated by Deborah Callaway since 2005. Orginally Debbie’s was at a smaller location, but three years shortly after 2005 Deborah and her husband expanded to their current location that we all know on Cypress St.

Deborah and her team start everyday before opening making and preparing everything fresh, most of the items on the menu are a family recipe especially the homemade ice cream.

The motto that Debbie’s has is to get every customer in and out as quickly as possible but with a smile and they take pride in being open everyday year round.