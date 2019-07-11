BBB warns: beware of scams during and after a disaster

(WVLA) – (7/10/19) Natural disasters often bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis also brings out those who take advantage of people who have already been victimized.

In case of possible flooding or storm damage due to the current weather predictions, the BBB is warning consumers about the most common “after disaster” scams involving home repairs, clean-up efforts, as well as charitable donations requests.

BBB offers tips for wise giving during a disaster:

Beware of charities that spring up overnight. Investigate before you donate. Check out a charity at the Better Business Bureau’s website

Do not be pressured into making a donation right away. Legitimate charities will take your donation today, tomorrow, or next month.

Don’t provide personal or financial information, like your Social Security number, bank account numbers, or credit card information to just anyone who solicits a donation. Make sure they are reputable first.

Don’t give cash. For security and tax record purposes, contribute by check or credit card or another way that provides documentation of the gift.

