WEST MONROE. La. (11/28/19) — With holiday shopping reaching its peak, it’s important to be aware of the scams that are happening in the area.

Jo-Ann Deal with Monroe’s Better Business Bureau stops by to tell us what to look out for during the holiday season.

If you come across a scam during your holiday shopping that you would like to report, you can call the local BBB at 318-387-4600.