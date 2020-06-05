Bayou Bowl set to reopen on Friday as Louisiana heads into Phase 2

MONROE, LA (06/04/20)– Bayou Bowl hopes to hit a strike as they reopen their doors Friday morning as Louisiana enters into Phase 2.



“We are just so excited, we are just over the moon. Our customers are our family and so we are excited to see our family once again,” said Jacqueline Campbell, Bayou Bowl.

Bayou Bowl officials say their number one priority is keeping people safe. All employees will be wearing masks and will go through a wellness check before their shift starts. In addition, they have spent hours retraining staff on the new COVID-19 guidelines.

“Normally when people come in they would go and find their ball. Each lane will be set up with 6 different weights so that no one has to go and touch balls. Then we can just disinfect those properly once that group of customers gets done,” said Campbell.

They will go as far as cleaning each bowling ball and the finger holes on the ball. There are 40 lanes, but only 20 lanes will open to keep social distancing between customers.

“After they finish bowling, they will leave their shoes at their lanes. Then we will have porters come out and they will clean everything. Clean the shoes, clean the tables, chairs, they will clean the telescores, they will clean anything a customer could possibly touch,” said Campbell.

Officials say bowling can offer some positive memories during a time where worry and stress can get in the way of having fun with family and friends.

“We want them to leave the stress at the door. When they come in they know it’s clean, it’s disinfected, and it’s a safe fun environment for them to make memories with their families. The memories right now are more important than anything,” said Campbell.

Bayou Bowl is taking reservations, but it’s not required. Party and group parties can also make reservations. Bayou Bowl will open at 10 A.M. on Friday.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday-Thursday: 10 am-10 pm

Friday-Saturday: 10 am-12 pm

Sunday: 12 pm-10 pm