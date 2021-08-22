Bayou Baptist Church expresses its gratitude to our heroes with a ‘Hometown Heroes Sunday.’

MONROE, La, (KTVE/KARD) – In order to honor those who serve on the front-line of our community,

The Bayou Baptist Church expressed its gratitude to our heroes with a ‘Hometown Heroes Sunday.’

The church set the special day to honor our law enforcement, firefighters, medical personnel, and teachers whom the church says are often too far overlooked.

Each ‘Hero’ who attended received a special gift and a recognition for their service.

“We want to bring a little voice of assurance. what better place to find that than in the word of God.” Says pastor Bayou Baptist Church, TJ Mitchell.

“We wanted an opportunity as a church to to give them a little bit of appreciation and let them know that we are thankful for their service they provide and the sacrifices they make for us for our children.” He says.

“But also to kinda give them that vote of confidence to know that although it’s uncertain and although we don’t know what tomorrow holds, that ultimately we know who holds tomorrow.” Says Mitchell.

The church also gave away a prize-filled yeti cooler to one lucky “Hero.”

Photo courtesy of Steven Palowsky