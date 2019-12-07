Bawcomville celebrates 13th year of the Redneck Christmas Parade

BAWCOMVILLE, LA (12/07/19)– Bawcomville had their 13th annual Redneck Christmas Parade this morning, December 7th, 2019. From boats to construction trucks, this parade had everything to celebrate a redneck Christmas.



“Everybody is going to go crazy for this redneck theme. You know, rednecks are known for doing hilarious, ridiculous, and insane things. So I’m going to make an assumption and say it’s gonna be a good parade,” said David Garcia.

For many, this parade is a family tradition. Kids were able to fill up bags of candy, toilet paper, ramen noodles and so much more. Although the parade offered a lot of fun, those who came out were supporting a bigger cause. All the money and gifts raised will go towards gifts for local children.



“[It feels] Good. My mom actually has like 7 balls she going to donate them,” said Carter Miley.

