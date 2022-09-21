HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WGNO) — Tulane and Southern Miss became a rivalry in 1979 with the Green Wave leading 20-19 in the final seconds.



Southern Miss returned the kickoff late in the fourth quarter. The lateral across went for a gain down to the Tulane 10-yard line.



But, no.

A flag.

The Golden Eagles called for a forward lateral.



Saturday night, Will Hall, former Tulane offensive coordinator, coaches against his old boss.



“Coach [Willie] Fritz saved my career,” said Hall during a post-practice presser in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Tuesday. “When I made the D-1 transition and was really down on the profession, he brought me in and getting to work for him showed me you could win and succeed in this profession and still be a good person. Which I always believed in my heart. You don’t see that a lot in this profession anymore. He does things the right way, and I’m so happy they are off to a 3-0 start.

“Again, man they are trying to kick our butt and we are trying to kick their’s this weekend.”

Tulane, three and oh for the first time since 1998 — is 13 point favorite over the green wave. the total on the game is 48 and a half.

When he was at Tulane, Will Hall’s offenses finished 30th and 25th in the football subdivision.



In the three previous years, the Green Wave were never higher than 74th.



That doesn’t matter, Saturday night.

“It is like I told our guys. We all think the world of Will,” said Coach Fritz. “But Saturday at 6:02 he is gonna want to be our brains out and we going to want to beat his brains out. But, I am proud of all the things Will has accomplished. He is a great person and great coach.”

Tulane coming off its biggest win in decades – 17-10 at Kansas State.



Fritz said that game seemed like 10 years ago and hopes his team feels the same way.

