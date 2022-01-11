Baton Rouge native Gary Chambers Jr. announces run for U.S. Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Baton Rouge native, Gary Chambers Jr., has announced he is running for the Louisiana U.S. Senate seat. During his announcement, Chambers mentioned that it’s time for a change from a candidate that understands the challenges residents face. His campaign focuses on issues that include passing economic aid for the people of Louisiana and guaranteeing the voting rights of all US Citizens through voting reform initiatives.

The Louisiana U.S. Senate race is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Chambers’ announcement can be viewed on his twitter post below.