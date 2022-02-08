SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a motorcycle and 2016 Nissan Altima on I-12.

The deadly accident took place on Monday night around 9 p.m. on Interstate 12 west of Satsuma Rd.

Shaquille Nolan, 26, of Baton Rouge was killed in the accident.

Nolan was driving a 2013 Honda CBR500 sport bike on I-12 East when he “lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

A 2016 Nissan Altima was travelling in the same direction when Nolan was thrown from the motorcycle.

LSP says after being ejected from the motorcycle, Nolan was hit by the 2016 Nissan Altima.

Shaquille Nolan died at the scene.

“Nolan was not wearing a DOT approved helmet,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain any injuries in this accident.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for both drivers.