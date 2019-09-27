Bastrop woman arrested, says she wants the death penalty for shoving shopping cart at teen

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — According to our content partners at The News-Star, a Bastrop woman is facing multiple charges after police were contacted about her behavior twice in a 24-hour period.

According to an arrest report for Crystal Gravois, age 41, officers were dispatched to the Aurora Mobile Home Park on DeSiard Street shortly after midnight Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they noticed a vehicle reported in a crime that occurred the day before at a local grocery store.

Gravois was later identified as the suspect in both cases. In the grocery store incident, Gravois can be seen on camera running around the grocery store and causing a disturbance.

She also reportedly grabbed a shopping cart and pushed it toward a 15 year-old paying for his groceries at a store register. The juvenile had to move out of the way, and the cart rolled past him.

To read the full article, click here.