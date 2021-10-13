Bastrop woman arrested for multiple drug offenses and a weapons charge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 10, 2021, the Bastrop Police Department were dispatched in reference to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot of a closed business. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 21-year-old Sierra C. Reaves.

During a vehicle search, officers found approximately 63 ecstacy tablets, 15.5 grams of methamphetamine, 26.6 grams of marijuana, and a 40 cal. Beretta handgun.

Reaves was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of a Narcotic with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics, and Criminal Trespassing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories