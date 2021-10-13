Bastrop woman arrested for multiple drug offenses and a weapons charge

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 10, 2021, the Bastrop Police Department were dispatched in reference to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot of a closed business. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 21-year-old Sierra C. Reaves.

During a vehicle search, officers found approximately 63 ecstacy tablets, 15.5 grams of methamphetamine, 26.6 grams of marijuana, and a 40 cal. Beretta handgun.

Reaves was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of a Narcotic with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics, and Criminal Trespassing.