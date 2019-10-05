Bastrop residents react to petition for the removal of police chief

The city of Bastrop is a place that residents say everyone knows everyone but 65 years ago it was a different time.

“I always felt safe, it was a friendly town. When I first moved here we would go uptown and just stroll up the streets,” said Bastrop resident Betty Fullerton.

Courtesy: Care 2 Petitions

Locals say crime has taken over the streets and they’re asking for immediate resolve starting with the removal of Bastrop Police Chief Allen Campbell. A three-month-old petition is circulating alleging the Campbell hasn’t helped to crack down on crime. Though residents I spoke with haven’t seen the petition for themselves, they say crime is a serious issue and they believe it’s due to a lack of industry in town.

“We don’t have enough opportunities. There aren’t any youth activities. The jobs are very limited,” said resident Russell Canley.

KTVE/KARD reached out to Chief Allen Campbell and has not responded to our request for comment. We did speak to Bastrop Mayor Henry Cotton and he gives this statement.

“It would be premature for me to comment as I have not received any document or petition from any group or any individuals concerning this matter.” Henry Cotton, Mayor of Bastrop

Residents say it’ll take communication to move forward.

“Unity amongst the community. I feel like the community should just come together and resolve all the issues they may have,” said Bastrop resident Antwone Caldwell.