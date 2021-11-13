Bastrop residents lined up at the polls for Nov 13 voting

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Bastrop residents lined up at their polling place to contribute to their community as citizens.

The voting polls are available until 8 p.m. Volunteers say anyone in line at 8 O’clock will still have a chance to vote and make their voices heard. If you are not sure where to go, the registrar office will be open for questions.

“We had a better turnout than we had so far.” Says Bastrop resident and poll volunteer, Frances Spires.

“It started slow, but it has picked up. It’s a pretty day, and we hope people will come out. It’s very important that they come out and have their voice heard.” Says Spires.