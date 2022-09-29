BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’.

Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on the scene and actively working to investigate the situation. This story is developing and we will update you with the latest as the information becomes available.