Bastrop officers cleared in fatal shooting

22-year-old Thomas Johnson III was shot and killed by police in March

BASTROP, La. (6/20/19)– Three months after the death of 22-year-old Thomas Johnson, a grand jury has decided the two Bastrop police officers who shot him will not be charged.

For the family of Johnson, it’s a tough pill to swallow.

“His sister and them, they can’t sleep at night. His daughter, he got a three year old daughter, she thinks about her daddy everyday,” said Dacorya McHenry, Johnson’s cousin.

Johnson was killed back in March when two Bastrop officers responded to calls about a man with a firearm at Eden Apartments.

According to a statement released by the district attorney’s office, the officers told him to drop the gun, but he resisted and was shot, but residents tell a different story.

“If they shot him in the back, that means he wasn’t trying to hurt the officer. There’s other ways to go about without a weapon,” said Bastrop resident Nicholas Hill.

Thursday, those officers were officially cleared in the case despite the conflicting stories.

“I know that Thomas was an outgoing person, that he didn’t cause too much trouble in the community. I feel like things could of been handled in a more better way,” said Eric Hollis, a Bastrop resident who knew Johnson.

Witnesses we spoke to off camera say Johnson was running from police when he was shot in the back.

“You could put a taser on him or put the canines on him. There’s other ways you can do it besides death,” said Hill.

The statement from the district attorney’s office reads in part:

“Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division immediately responded to this incident and conducted an extensive, independent and thorough investigation….a Morehouse grand jury determined the officers’ actions and conduct were reasonable and justified by law.”

Though a decision was reached, the hearts of Johnson’s family are still aching.

“I miss him man,” said McHenry.

Investigators have still not released the identities of the officers that were involved.