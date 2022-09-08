BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive officially announced Timothy Williams as the appointed fire chief for the City of Bastrop. Williams has served the community for over 20 years. He was an interim for 90 days before filling in the position permanently.

“I never regret coming to work. Once you become a public service, and it gets in your heart and in your blood, then you truly love what you do,” said Williams.

Williams says he is looking forward to bringing new changes and better improve the city.

“We are not trying to reinvent the wheels, obviously. We have a great department here with class one fire department. There are some little things that each chief brings in, and they leave their marks, so there will be some things coming in the future very slowly,” he explained.

Williams says retaining new recruiters is one of their biggest challenges.

“The recruitment for new hires and new employees is the biggest challenge we are facing in the fire service right now. We are reaching out to schools, and we are reaching out to other parishes and trying to get into those parishes to let everybody know what it is like to be a public service and all the benefits of being in the public service because it is a very rewarding job.”

Kay King, a resident, says she feels proud to have Williams as their fire chief.

“Timothy Williams is a great leader, and we are very excited to have him permanently.”

Williams will assume his duties immediately.