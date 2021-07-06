Bastrop Mayor and Chief of Police speaks out on killing of 10yr-old boy

BASTROP,La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department are still investigating a fatal drive-by shooting, that killed a 10yr old child on the 4th of July.

“We are processing the crime scene. The crime lab gets all the evidence that we send them and that takes a while to come back. We’re interviewing witnesses that seen what happened. We’d like more witnesses to come forward to tell us what happened. That’s going to be basically our biggest asset. Is getting the public helping us with this incident” says Chief of Police Anthony Evans.

Initial reports indicate that a large crowd was present at the time of the shooting. but none claimed to have witness the shooting.

Upon arrival ,officers found a 10-year-old child that had been shot once through the chest. The child was pronounced deceased after being taken to Morehouse General ER.

“I’ve spoken with the family and I want them to know we care about all the citizens of Bastrop and throughout this parish. We’re going to do everything that we possibly can to make sure that this crime is solved” says Mayor of Bastrop, Betty Alford Olive.

“We just want the city to know that we are working diligently on this crime. Not only this incident but all the others. It just takes us time to work through it and we need their assistant” says Evans.

“We’re going to name a task group ,and there will be two council members on that group addressing crime. Crime is a problem, every proportion. Not only here in the city of Bastrop but all across this country. I’ve spoken with other mayor’s who are having the same problems. We are going to approach it from 3 different prospects” Alford says.

“Police Department is investigating everything that needs to be investigated. They are following appropriate procedures and I ask that the community get involved. Let us know, what they know, to help us solve these crimes expeditiously. we need the community to speak out.” Alford said.

We will keep you updated on all the latest updates here on myarklamiss.com.