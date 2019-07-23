Bastrop man sentenced to 30 years in prison on numerous counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — A Bastrop man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of Indecent Behaviors with a Juvenile.

45-year-old Henry C. Heath Jr. received his 30 year sentence in the 5th District Court in Rayvillle, Louisiana on July 16, 2019.

A complaint was filed against Heath in 2017. An investigation of that complaint revealed Heath had committed numerous counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile over several months in 2016. Heath was originally arrested on November 29, 2017 by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office.

