Bastrop man charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile case that happened within the city limits of Monroe.

According to police, a 16-year-old was contacted by a friend and told to add someone named “Ole Harp” on Snapchat. Once the teen added this person they talked back and forth for one day.

Gary Harper “Ole Harp”

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Police say “Ole Harp” convinced the teen to meet him down the street from her house and he picked her up after midnight on August 26, 2021.

The arrest warrant says the teen agreed to have sex with “Ole Harp” and he claimed to be 20-years-old.

Police also tell us “Ole Harp” agreed to pay the teen $150.00 in cash. The teen told police once she met “Ole Harp” he drove them to Circle K on Sterlington Road and had consensual sex on the backseat of “Ole Harp’s” truck.

According to investigators, the video surveillance footage from the Circle K confirmed that a red GMC Sierra Denali was seen at the store at 1:39 a.m. and matched the description given to police by the teen.

Police say the teen never knew his name, but was able to identify him in a 6-person photo lineup. Police say she selected Gary Harper as the person who picked her up down the street from her house and drove her to the Circle K where she was paid to have sex with Harper.

Police tell us Harper was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.