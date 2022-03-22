BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – One home in Bastrop was hit hard by the weather early today.

The heavy rain has caused a good amount of flooding on Elm St which is one of the most affected areas in Bastrop, and where the water was not that far from people’s front steps.

“It’s been hit hard, but there’s nothing I can do.” Says homeowner, John Edward Harris.

“I used to have a porch, you know, I used to keep it clean, and there’s been so much stuff in these ditches so you just have to go with what it is. It’s just bad here.” He says.

Harris has been living in his house for the last 60 years. He says every year the flooding keeps getting worse.

“The flood, everything comes from the south down this way. All the way from the hill up there on Elm Street and the water just runs here and all the way around, and debris and everything.” Says Harris.

“And one time it was so high , it was up to this floor here.” He added.

Harris says previous floods have even caused power outages for a long period of time

“There was a tree out here that knocked the lights out for about a month or so.” Says Harris.

But despite the constant flood damage, Harris says he won’t go anywhere.

“I’m never gonna give up. I know one day, I’m gonna be able to do what’s supposed to be done. I just wish we could do better and help one another around here.”