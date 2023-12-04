BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Bastrop deputies are investigating after finding a body in a wooded area near a residential neighborhood.

The remains were found on Sunday, December 3rd in the woods, located South of White Street near the intersection of South Cox. Arthur E. Jones is one of the residents in the area, and he says this has never happened in their neighborhood.

“It’s known to be quiet, no problems at all. It’s surprising that it is close.”

According to authorities, the human remains were discovered by a nearby citizen. Neighbors said they came home to find a large police presence in the area.

“When we pulled in, that road was blocked. There were cars and all,” Jones explained. “We thought it was a wreck, so we got up and walked down and sat there for a while, and someone said there was a body out there.”

“There were a lot of police cars, and later on there were city workers pulling up over here too,” another resident, Othe Lee Jones said. “The street was loaded with cars, and they were turning them around. I just thought it was a wreck or something. I didn’t really think it was going to be somebody’s death or something.”

Residents say they are heartbroken to see this happening in their community.

“We got too many wooded areas and weeded areas. If that could be cut down, that could help because people would look for somewhere to hide. Hide a body or whatever,” Othe said.

Even though residents share their concern about the recent discovery, they say they feel safe in their community.

Bastrop city council for district B, Charles Bradford, says he is concerned for his community.

“I feel very disturbed by this ongoing situation here. Things that continue to go on with finding bodies and shootings in our community. I feel sorry for the neighbors. We shouldn’t have to live like this.

No additional information has been released at the moment. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or call Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).