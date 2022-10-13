BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Morehouse General Hospital hosted a “Pretty in Pink Tea’ event to educate the community about early detection.

Aida Holmes is a breast cancer survivor who got a breast mastectomy in 2014. She says she didn’t have a lump when she was first diagnosed, but she says she trusted the process.

“You have to be your best advocate. One day I was out walking, breast cancer was just taking over, and it just started raining and I went outside and I danced. The rain just cleansed me of it. I said I’m not going to be depressed, I’m still going to dress up and eat better,” said Aida Homes.

Local officials did their part to educate the community by hosting a panel about early detection. Tonya Sanders says she chose to have a preventative mastectomy to protect herself after all her six sisters battled with breast cancer.

“Me mentally living with fear, I knew it was my turn. When it comes to breast cancer, the prevention approach is a much better outcome than the reconstruction approach.”

Sanders says it’s important to listen to your body and do your research for an early detection.

“I think every patient should be okay with researching beyond what’s in front of you, especially when it comes to removing their breasts. That’s a very personal part of our bodies so losing it feels like we lost a part of us.”

Doctor Curtis Sanders says if you have an increased risk of breast cancer, the man in that family also has a genetic increase chances of prostate cancer.

“The thing with prostate cancer is getting screened early. Is the only thing that makes the difference in a person surviving without suffering.”