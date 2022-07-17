BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Bastrop city councilman, Larry Prater, has reportedly passed away.

Mayor Betty Aflord-Olive spoke with Prater’s family about his passing and expressed her sadness on the disheartening news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of Councilman, Larry Prater. I spoke with his wife to offer our heartfelt condolence on behalf of the City of Bastrop. He will be missed and history will note his dedication to public service. Please keep the family in prayer at this difficult time.”

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive