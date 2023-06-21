BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The meeting was held to discuss the potential budgets to operate a 20-employee police department for the fiscal year of 2023 through 2024. Right now, the city of Bastrop is operating on 2 police shifts that is being supplemented with the Morehouse Parish sheriff’s Department and the goal of the city is to operate at full capacity.

For a while now we have been reviewing the salaries, looking at our revenues, our expenses and looking at ways we can improve the entry level pay. You can’t just improve the entry level pay because you create a wider cesium between the entry level and your employees who have been employed for some time. Mayor Betty Olive, City of Bastrop

The city did budget for full capacity but was unable to reach the threshold as the city has to be in compliance with the local budget act. Currently Bastrop has a total of 7 patrol officers. The current entry level patrol officer starts at $13.25 an hour but some city council members want to raise the pay for an entry level patrol officer to 17$ an hour. Chief Reed proposed raises across the board.

Chief reed says they need a total of 25 officers to be fully operational.

We need 25 officers and when I say officers, I’m counting everyone’s positions not just patrol. I’m talking about the whole police department in total. Chief Leondro Reed, Bastrop Police Department

The city council will revisit this issue on June 30th at their adoption meeting. The adoption meeting is the final step in approving the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.