BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – After serving nearly 45 years of sweet treats to the community, a local Bastrop bakery and Antique shop is closing its doors for good.

Linda’s Specialty Cakes and Supplies is one of the first bakeries to open in Bastrop. A few years after the opening, the owner started an antique shop next door. But now, four decades later, they are both shutting down.

“It would be sad leaving. Probably it will crazy for the first few months or so. You know, I’m not going to be here forever, and hey, I’m okay with that. I’m fine because I’ll go to a better place. But it’s been fun while I’ve been here,” said the owner, Linda Kayburke.

It’s been four years since Kayburke’s husband passed away. She says things have not been the same ever since and that is why she wants to sell the building to spend more time with family.

“You just don’t feel the same. I guess because if I had to work late, my husband would always come up here and sit with me. He never let me here by myself. Now, when the alarm goes off, I have to come at 3-4 a.m. and check it. It’s scary to do that.”

The Magnolia native moved to Bastrop with her husband over 60 years ago and opened this business. Kayburke says the decision is quite bittersweet.

“I love being in Bastrop. I hate to see it starting to dry up, but it’s because people are shopping online. If you don’t support a local business you are just hurting your town.”

Linda says the antique shop will be shutting down as soon as possible once she gets an offer.

“It’s quite a big building, close to downtown, and has good parking. If I sell the shop, I’d sell recipes, it all goes with it. I would not want them to change a lot.

In the meantime, the bakery will remain open for now.